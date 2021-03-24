Nosh with Tash: Homemade Peanut Butter Cups

‘Dish by Nosh with Tash‘ host Chef Natasha Feldman returned to AM Extra Wednesday to show us how to make her homemade Peanut Butter Cups. Watch the on-air recipe above!
Homemade Peanut Butter Cup
“Because after a hearty meal I always want a little sweet treat…plus these will last in your fridge or freezer for quite a while so they’re a fun easy treat to have on hand!”
Ingredients:
· flakysea salt
· pipingbag
· minimuffin cups
· peanutbutter
· 1bar of dark chocolate
Tools:
· offsetspatula
· smallmicrowave-safe mixing bowl
· pipingbag
· spoon