Now you can carry gold in your wallet. Here’s how

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Increasingly, people use credit and debit cards for all their transactions. But paper money is still quite popular.

There’s a new trend when it comes to investing your money — bills made out of 24-karat gold. They are like the paper notes you regularly use but instead are valued based on the gold market. And they’re made by a Portland-based company.

Adam Trexler, the president and founder of Valaurum, joined AM Extra to explain why gold is so popular now, how to invest smartly and explain in detail what aurums and valaurums are.