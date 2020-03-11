Nutrition and health coaches give AM Extra a ‘Food 101’ quiz

KOIN News AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Do you know the healthiest food to grab when you’re in a rush? Or what about the best workouts to rev up your metabolism?

The answers aren’t always what you think…

Kelsey Weaver and Amy Joshu are two nutrition and health coaches with Elevation Fitness and Performance. They joined AM Extra Wednesday to quiz the crew on some “Food 101.”

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget