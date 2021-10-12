Nutritionist shares healthy breakfast ideas for those on-the-go

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Getting creative in the morning might be a challenge for some.

Nutritionist Rania Batayneh joined AM Extra Tuesday to show us a few simple breakfast options that will satisfy your sweet tooth and please your savory palette.

Trader Joes Dark Chocolate Protein Muffin

This is a simple option if you are looking for something sweet and portable. With 12 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, this is a breakfast that has more staying power than your typical oatmeal with fruit combo.

Build your Own Mini Frittata

This recipe requires very little prep time. Choose some vegetables and chop to your desired size. Spray a muffin tin with avocado oil spray and fill each tin about three-fourths of the way full with veggies.

To bake the perfect dozen, mix six whole eggs and four egg whites. Pour egg mixture over your veggie-filled muffin tins. Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 12 to 15 minutes depending on how crisp and golden you want the outside to be.

You can enjoy this with salsa, pico de gallo and even a dollop of guacamole. Serving it on a bed of arugula bumps up the fiber, making this savory breakfast one with lasting power.

On its own, this is a gluten-free, high-protein breakfast option. Paired with a delicious slice of sourdough or olive ciabatta, this is a breakfast that is sure to please your savory palette.

POM Wonderful Berry Smoothie

If you are going to use juice in your smoothie, be sure to select one that is high in antioxidants, like the POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice. Fueling yourself with healthy foods, drinks and antioxidants is your best offense and defense all year long.

Ingredients:

4 oz. POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

6 oz. milk (you can use a dairy alternative, but be sure that is does contain at least 6grams of protein)

½ cup fresh strawberries

1 tbsp. dark chocolate chips

Handful of ice-helps to give the smoothie a creamier texture when you are using fresh fruit.

Blend all ingredients and enjoy!

Follow Rania on Instagram for more recipes and 1:1:1 meal ideas. You can also purchase her book, The One One One Diet on Amazon.