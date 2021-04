PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oaks Amusement Park is back open to the public –and there are some new thrills to check out!

With rides, mini golf and games galore, this iconic southeast Portland spot is ready to create new memories. With the warm weather, we’re sure a lot of families are ready to head outside this weekend!

Emily Mackay, the marketing director for Oaks Park, joined AM Extra on Friday with a reopening preview.

To find more information and buy tickets, visit their website.