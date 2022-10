PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ocean Conservancy, a national nonprofit working to clean up our oceans and protect sea life, is celebrating the first anniversary of #TeamSeas.

It’s a campaign led by popular YouTubers who raised 30 million dollars to clean 30 million pounds of trash from beaches and waterways.

KOIN 6 News’ Emily Burris spoke with Vice President of Ocean Plastics at Ocean Conservancy Nick Mallos about their ongoing efforts.