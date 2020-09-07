ODE Director: All instructors became ‘first-year teachers overnight’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Director of Oregon’s Department of Education said he is optimistic about the 2020-21 school year as preparations for the unprecedented circumstances have gone according to plan.

Director Colt Gill said teachers have had extra time to prepare ever since it was announced classes would be taught through remote learning. He added that the distance learning forced virtually all instructors to start from scratch.

“All teachers became first-year teachers overnight,” Gill said on AM Extra Monday.

For more information, head to ODE’s 2020-21 school year planner page.