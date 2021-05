PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday is usually the busiest travel day of Memorial Day weekend.

AAA expects more than 34 million people will drive this weekend, while 2.5 million will fly. In Washington state, nearly 882,000 people are expected to travel and in Oregon, about 485,000 people are planning a trip to kick off the summer.

Don Hamilton from the Oregon Department of Transportation joined AM Extra with some tips on how you can plan ahead.