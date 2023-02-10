PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the automotive industry races toward a clean and connected mobility future, the 115th Chicago Auto Show is debuting hundreds of the top vehicle trends of 2023.

Our Auto Expert host, Nik Miles, previewed the showcase from Mustang’s 500-horsepower Dark Horse to the new Subaru Crosstrek, which Miles dubbed, “the official vehicle of the Northwest.”

The auto showcase will also feature the latest all-electric vehicles from Ram and Lexus.

The “nation’s largest auto show,” according to the show’s website, runs from Feb. 11 through Feb 20.

