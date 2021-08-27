OHSU conducting study on COVID-19 and pregnancy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Health & Science University is conducting a study on the impact of COVID-19 on those who are pregnant.

OHSU is working to determine how the maternal immune system reacts to a COVID-19 infection and vaccination during pregnancy, along with the impacts on the neonatal immune system development.

Several doctors, including OBGYN Dr. Monica Rincon, OHSU Maternal Fetal Medicine Dr. Nicole Marshall and OBGYN Dr. Jennifer Lincoln, all spoke to AM Extra’s Emily Burris about the study.

For more information, visit this website.