OHSU doc talks Falls Prevention Awareness Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Across the country, hospitals are inundated with COID-19 patients, pushing them to their limits.

This means getting treatment for other emergency visits could be significantly delayed. At the Oregon Health and Science University, they’re reporting the single biggest source of traumatic injuries treated at their hospital are ground-level falls among older adults, which is something can be prevented.

OHSU School of Medicine Doctor Katie Drago joined AM Extra to tell us all about Fall Prevention Awareness Week. To learn more, visit this website.