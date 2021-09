PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With in-person learning approaching, many are concerned about the covid-19 vaccine.

Right now, the vaccine is only approved for children 12 or older under emergency use authorization. But there’s a different vaccine some may be forgetting about — the flu shot.

Dr. Eliza Bakken, an associate professor of pediatrics at Oregon Health & Science University, joined AM Extra Wednesday to tell families why the flu should still be a concern even during the age of COVID-19.