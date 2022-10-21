PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As Oregon hospitals continue to struggle with high demand and high capacity, OHSU is offering an alternative option as a possible solution.

The hospital system is taking telehealth to the next level by providing hospital-level care inside of your own home.

AM Extra was joined by trauma surgeon Dr. Darren Malinoski, who also serves as the chief clinical transformation officer for OHSU, and his mother and home patient Lesley Malinoski with more on this new program.

