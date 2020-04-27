OHSU surgeon talks ventilators made from 3D printers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the novel coronavirus first started spreading, it became clear ventilators were a key piece of medical equipment needed to keep people alive.
Recently, a team from OHSU has designed a new kind of ventilator using 3D printing.
OHSU trauma surgeon Dr. Albert Chi joined Emily on Monday to talk about how his team developed the new technology and how it will help combat the pandemic.
