OHSU’s ‘Tik Tok Doc’ spreads joy during stressful times

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As healthcare workers around the word work tirelessly to save lives, one local doctor is making a lot of people smile along the way.

Jason Campbell MD MS is an Anesthesia Resident at OHSU. But, a lot of people know him as the Tik Tok Doc. His dancing videos with coworkers have earned him thousands of fans on social media, and lately he’s been using them to share some important reminders to keep us all healthy.

