‘On Location’ showcases Oregon’s natural beauty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new show is putting all of Oregon’s natural beauty in the national spotlight.

On Location follows the exploits of experienced outdoorsman Sterling Fiock and his Scottish Terrier sidekick Dogmatix as they tackle a variety of outdoor adventures ranging from moderate to extreme. Season 1 is based almost entirely in Oregon!

Sterling and Dogmatix joined Jenny and Emily to talk about the new show.

The broadcast premiere for the Destination America original series is Saturday, March 7th at 3 p.m. PT!

Episode footage and stills produced for DESTINATION AMERICA by ROAD’S END FILMS | © DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, LLC.