Open air roller disco comes to Portland

Free spot at NE 26th and Everett

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rollerskaters, rejoice! A free open-air roller disco popped up in Northeast Portland and the “Rise and Roll” event will benefit different Portland organizations.

Portlanders are lacing up their skates and heading to NE 26th and Everett. Donations will benefit Don’t Shoot PDX and the Portland Respirator Fund.

Melody Gonzales filed this report.

