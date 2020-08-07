Open air roller disco comes to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rollerskaters, rejoice! A free open-air roller disco popped up in Northeast Portland and the “Rise and Roll” event will benefit different Portland organizations.
Portlanders are lacing up their skates and heading to NE 26th and Everett. Donations will benefit Don’t Shoot PDX and the Portland Respirator Fund.
Melody Gonzales filed this report.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.