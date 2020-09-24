Oregon Ballet Theatre moving all over Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ballet Theatre is on the move. Literally.
Their re-imagined 2020-21 season is titled “OBT Moves” as they’ve moved out of traditional theatres and performances to various locations throughout Portland.
OBT artistic director Kevin Irving joined AM Extra what they’re doing in the Portland metro as well as how they’re expanding some of their programs.
Oregon Ballet Theatre
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.