Oregon DOJ seeking input from community

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Justice is seeking input from the community.

The ODOJ is looking to help improve services and access to justice or crime victims and survivors in communities impacted by inequity as part of their “Community Conversation” series.

Benjamin Bradshaw, the fund coordinator for the Crime Victim and Survivor Services division of the ODOJ, joined AM Extra on Wednesday to share more details. For more information on how to share your voice, visit this website.