Oregon farmers markets are now online

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Buying fresh local produce can be a challenge for people trying to avoid crowds during the pandemic. Many farmers markets are back open but now there is an online solution.
Melissa Matthewson, the online coordinator for the Oregon Farmers Markets Association, joined AM Extra with details about the project, the importance of online connections for the farmers markets and plans for expansion.
Oregon Farmers Markets Association
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.