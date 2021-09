LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A recent increase in COVID-19 deaths has overwhelmed a southwest Washington county’s storage capacity, prompting the coroner to ask the commissioners to declare an emergency to allow the county to bring in a refrigeration trailer.

Cowlitz County commissioners agreed Tuesday to the request to help expand capacity until the new morgue is ready for staff to move into in about a month. Cowlitz County Coroner Dr. Timothy Davidson confirmed to KOIN 6 News at least eight county residents died due to COVID-19 between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6.