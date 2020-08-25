Oregon GOP Chairman: So much energy from 336 people

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Republican Chairman Bill Currier joined AM Extra Tuesday to break down the first night of the Republican National Convention.

Currier said the biggest takeaway for him was the convention overcoming the restrictions posed by the coronavirus.

“Even though it was scaled back due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the energy was palpable,” said Currier. “I was surprised at how much energy could come out of 336 people. Six from each state and each of the territories.”