PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Historical Society is opening a brand new exhibit this Monday, called “The Call of Public Service: The Life and Legacy of Mark O. Hatfield.”

The exhibit highlights the career of what some consider the most respected and influential politician in Oregon’s history. OHS Executive Director Kerry Tymchuck joined AM Extra on Monday with details.

More information about the Hatfield exhibit can be found on the OHS website.