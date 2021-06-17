Oregon OSHA official talks future workplace guidelines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we get closer and closer to Oregon’s 70% vaccination goal, employers and employees alike are wondering what the workplace will look like in a post-pandemic world.

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration is responsible for regulating workplace safety. Currently, there is a permanent mask mandate for workplaces — but they have said they will repeal that mask mandate at the right time.

Aaron Corvin, a Public Information Officer with Oregon OSHA, joined AM Extra on Thursday to give some insight into what safety measures will be relaxed.

