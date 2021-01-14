Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney talks delayed session

AM Extra

Senate floor session is delayed due to safety concerns

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers will not return to the Capitol until at least next Thursday, with the Senate floor session now delayed due to safety concerns.

Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney’s office first told KOIN 6 about the delayed start. Courtney joined AM Extra on Thursday to discuss the details.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss