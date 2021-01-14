Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney talks delayed session

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon lawmakers will not return to the Capitol until at least next Thursday, with the Senate floor session now delayed due to safety concerns.
Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney’s office first told KOIN 6 about the delayed start. Courtney joined AM Extra on Thursday to discuss the details.
