Oregon Short Film Festival moves outdoors, brings showings to Sunshine Mill’s drive-up theater

THE DALLES, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Short Film Festival is partnering with the Sunshine Mill Winery and Drive-Up theater to screen 120 independent films from filmmakers all over the world and Pacific Northwest.

“This is the first time that we are having the event at a drive-in theater.”” Oregon Short Film Festival director and Film Festival Circuit founder, Mikel Fair said. “There’s going to be about three and a half hours of screenings per night, so it’s back-to-back-to-back films. There’s a lot of material to get in, but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The festival, which is in its fourth year, is adopting a drive-in concept due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 4-day event will feature an outdoor awards program, contact less ticket check-in and car-side dinners.

“To be able to put on a 4-Day festival here that showcases different filmmakers from Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, but also known internationally and support them and let them have their voices shown here is super exciting for us,” Sunshine Mill Winery’s general manager Natasha Skov said.

Fair says filmmakers from near and far will travel to the event to see their shorts hit the big screen. The festival will screen short independent films genres, ranging from drama to dark comedy.

“This is one of the few places that you can see new films that people have never seen before,” Fair added. “I really encourage everyone to come out and support independent film, filmmakers and small businesses. We’re going to have a fun night and I hope to see you out there.”

The Oregon Short Film Festival is scheduled to take place Sunday, August 16 through Wednesday, August 19. **As of Friday morning, the event is still happening, but festival organizers say they are continuing to monitor the Mosier Creek Fire.**

