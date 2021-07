PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Worker shortages are hitting all kinds of industries hard -- and that includes one that could impact the upcoming school year.

There is a dire need for school bus drivers, especially for the Salem-Keizer School District. If you're looking for a job, this could be the career you were looking for. The district is looking to hire 46 additional drivers for the fall to support its fleet of nearly 300 school buses.