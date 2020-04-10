Oregon winery brings taste tests to your living room

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We can’t go out into the Gorge or wine country, but Copa Di Vino is now bringing the tasting room to your living room.

The Oregon winery based in The Dalles is launching a new way to bring wine tasting experiences — home. This week, Copa Di Vino, a winery located at The Sunshine Mill is launching home wine tasting kits.

A tasting room manager will post videos online that walk guests through the tasting process

Each $10 kit will include 2-ounce pours of 5 different varietals. On Friday, the kits will be available to ship state wide.

You can place your order online, or call into the tasting room.

Copa Di Vino is the leading producer of premium wine by the glass in the United States.

The Sunshine Mill has milled wheat on this property for more than 130 years. The Sunshine Biscuit Company once owned this property and the wheat milled there was used to make everyone’s favorite cracker, the Cheez-It.