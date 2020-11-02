Oregon’s first Black female winemaker talks social justice wine

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein is Oregon’s first Black female winemaker and is spreading an important message through her craft.

Goldstein joined AM Extra to talk about her new limited-edition wines aimed to mobilize social change and encourage voter participation in Tuesday’s elections.

For more information, visit Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein Winery.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss