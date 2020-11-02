Oregon’s first Black female winemaker talks social justice wine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein is Oregon’s first Black female winemaker and is spreading an important message through her craft.
Goldstein joined AM Extra to talk about her new limited-edition wines aimed to mobilize social change and encourage voter participation in Tuesday’s elections.
For more information, visit Eunice Chiweshe Goldstein Winery.
