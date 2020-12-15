Oregon’s ‘Winter Wedge’ goes virtual

At-home tasting kit includes 13 unique Oregon cheeses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s another reason to celebrate this holiday season — later this month you can attend a virtual party that’s all about Oregon cheese.

The Winter Wedge includes an at-home tasting kit with 13 unique Oregon artisan cheeses. Katie Bray with the Oregon Cheese Guild joined AM Extra to dish out all the cheesy details.

Click here if you’re interested in learning more or purchasing tickets. Use the discount code WWFRIEND to get $15 off.

