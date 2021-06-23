OSFM makes preparations ahead of thunderstorms in central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Luis Silva Echeverria-Navarrete was convicted of manslaughter in the first degree Wednesday as well as several other charges associated with a deadly hit-and-run that took place in North Portland roughly three-and-half years ago.

On November 26, 2017, Echeverria-Navarrete ran through a red light in a black BMW and collided with a man, Daniel Ramsey, 24, and sent him flying a block down the road in the St. Johns neighborhood. Ramsey died from his injuries as a result.