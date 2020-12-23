OSHA: Employers can’t retaliate if employees need to quarantine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (OSHA) is reminding employers that they cannot retaliate against employees who need to quarantine or isolate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood joined AM extra to talk about what employers and workers should know.

Resources for employers to comply with the rule are available here.

If your employer is requiring you to work during your quarantine or is retaliating against you because you are in quarantine, you can file a complaint with Oregon OSHA.

