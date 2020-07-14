OSHA: ‘We’ve seen in 3 months what we normally see in 3 years’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Enforcing Oregon’s workplace and safety and health rules has become an essential function for businesses around the state since the resurgence of the coronavirus.

Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been continually processing and evaluating a steady flow of complaints related to COVID-19.

Director of Public Information and Communications for the Department of Consumer and Business Services Leah Andrews joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk more about the process of filing a complaint and what actions from employers warrant taking action.

For more information, visit the OSHA homepage.