OSU econ grad changes course, will soon be Navy officer

LAKE OSWEGO, Oreg. (KOIN)– A Lake Oswego man is on the path to becoming an officer in the U.S. Navy.

Officer Candidate Zach Buhlmann graduated from Oregon State University in 2019 with a degree in Economics. He then went on to work in the corporate world but says he didn’t feel fulfilled, so he changed course. Now he’s hoping to make his mark in the Navy.

“For me– I’d always felt that need to serve, the duty to serve and so I made my way here,” OFC Buhlmann said.

The 24-year-old is just a couple of weeks away from completing Officer Candidate School (OCS) He’s been training in Newport, Rhode Island.

With his sights set on ultimately becoming a Naval Aviator, OFC Buhlmann says he’s always felt the calling to serve his country. But there’s a much deeper connection for him. He was inspired by his father and grandfather who were also in the Navy.

“I really just want to put a good step forward and to continue carrying that torch. it’s a big passion of mine and of my family a big sense of pride for us,” OFC Buhlmann said. “I’ve received overwhelming support that I’m very, very grateful for.”

Buhlmann, who grew up in Oregon is a proud 2015 graduate of Lake Oswego High School and Oregon State alumnus. Now nearly 3,000 miles across the country, he’s in the final phase of an intensive 13-week long officer training program that’s putting him and his classmates to the test morally, mentally, and physically.

“The day in and day out grind gets you a little bit, but being here and living every moment of it definitely makes me feel like I made the right choice,” OFC Buhlmann added.

Buhlmann is on track to graduate from the program. Once he passes, he’ll be commissioned as an ensign and join the ranks of Navy leadership.

“To be able to kind of wear the flag each and every day and to be a representation of not only myself but everybody I grew up with, and to continue to bring that character forward feels very empowering,” he said.

Buhlmann says the next step after OCS will be to he’ll head to Pensacola, Florida to begin flight training.