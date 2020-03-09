OSU professor breaks down government response to COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Each day, the coronavirus outbreak is affecting more and more people around the globe.
One aspect all of us are following is how different governments and health officials are tackling the issue. To help break down how officials in the U.S.–particularly Oregon and Washington–are handling the outbreak, AM Extra was joined by Oregon State University professor Chun-Huei Chi Monday.
