PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for those 16 years and older by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday.

The vaccine remains under an emergency use authorization for 12- to 15-year-olds, as do the vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, which are still just for 18 and older.

Oregon State University Associate Professor in the College of Pharmacy Gaurav Sahay joined AM Extra to discuss what the FDA approval means.