OurHouse goes viral, donations pour in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland family has become an internet sensation literally overnight, and it was all because of a school project.

Last month, the Landreth family needed to paint their house and decided to combine that task with their daughter’s school project, which was to learn about documenting data. So, the Landreths painted five colors on their house and set up a QR code for people to scan with their smartphones. The code takes people to a Google Doc where they can vote on which color the home should be for Grace’s school project.

The Landreth’s viral fame led to offers of donations from a number of companies, including Miller Paint, who noticed four of the five colors used for the survey were theirs. Miller proposed donating all the paint needed for the project, but the Landreths had a different idea. They wanted to give back to the community and highlight an important cause close to home. They asked Miller if the company would instead consider donating an in-kind cash total to the Harriet Tubman Middle School PTSA. The school serves many vulnerable students and families, and circumstances during the COVID-19 incident have strained the organization’s budget.

On Sunday, June 7, the family revealed the winning color: Miller Paint Blessed Blue 0667, a solidly blue hue with a touch of teal.

