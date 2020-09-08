Outages force Hillsboro schools make adjustments on day one

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students of the Hillsboro School District were slated to begin remote classes Tuesday, but the widespread power outages throughout the region put the district’s start on pause.

Though instruction won’t commence quite yet, HSD has moved forward with its soft start in which students and teachers will have a week to get acclimated with the new technology.

Chief Communications Officer for HSD Beth Graser joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about outages, the soft start and how parents and students can get help if technology is not cooperating.