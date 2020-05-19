Pacific Seafood talks seafood industry’s road to recovery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fishing industry is one of the many in the region scrambling to find a safe path back to normal operations.

Vice President of Domestic Sales and Marketing for Pacific Seafood, Tyson Yeck, joined Jenny Tuesday to talk more about what his team is doing to pivot during the crisis.

And in case you missed it, the Retherford family of The Deadliest Catch recently teamed up with Pacific Seafood to catch, prepare and deliver more than 30,000 pounds of rockfish for the Oregon Food Bank.