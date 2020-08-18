Pandemic increasing adoption interest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local nonprofit A Family For Every Child has seen a spike in families who are interested in adding to their family via adoption.
Since March, the overall monthly total of inquiries to date increased by 200%! The majority of inquiries have led to new families starting the first steps of adopting a child.
And as the pandemic winds down, AFFEC hopes to see even more families interested in adoption and helping the most vulnerable in our community. Executive Director Christy Obie-Barrett joined AM Extra to talk more about the process.
