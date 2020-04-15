Pandemic novel: When truth is stranger than fiction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The phrase “sometimes truth is stranger than fiction” is more than just an old saying for one Portland author.
Kevin Luby–attorney by day, author by night–wrote a book called Chasing Shadows a couple of years ago about navigating life in the wake of a global pandemic. It’s interestingly timely and accurate during our current state of affairs.
Luby joined Jenny and Emily Wednesday to talk about some of the parallels between the book and the world we’re experiencing right now.
