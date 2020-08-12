Pandemic rings in historic, low interest rates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused interest rates to plummet, sparking a surge in the real estate market.

Experts say it is a great time to buy a house; however, many homes are selling soon after being listed.

Stuart Sandor, Senior Loan Officer with PrimeLending, joined AM Extra to provide some essential information to those thinking of buying a home.

