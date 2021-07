PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Your family’s next pizza night could help fight hunger — not just in your household, but across the Pacific Northwest as well.

Popular take-and-bake chain Papa Murphy’s is partnering with a local non-profit to help raise vital funds. Lydia Massaad, the founder of Our Giving Table, joined AM Extra to tell us about their summer partnership with the pizza shop.

The next time you order a pizza on Papa Murphy’s website, you can donate through the check-out process.