Parent-Teacher Club donates desks to help students learning from home

The McKay Elementary Parent-Teacher Club raised more than $15,000 to provide students with personal, durable cardboard desks for studying and learning from home.

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — The parent-teacher club at McKay Elementary School donated and distributed cardboard desks, sturdy enough to support students learning from home.

Ric Shewell is the father of a second-grader and kindergartner and member of the school’s PTC. He said the organization led the effort, raising more than $15,000 on their GoFundMe page. Shewell added that amount was enough to be able to offer each McKay Elementary School students a desk to call their own.

“In spring, when we went to distance-learning we saw kids logging on to school and they were on the floor, on beds, on couches, kitchen tables. They were just trying to learn in any space they could,” Shewell said. “So we thought how could we help set them up for success? And we really started dreaming big”

Their solution: Cardboard desks.

Teaming up with a local box maker company, a couple members of McKay Elementary PTC that are engineers worked on the design. Shewell said the “McKay @Home Desks’ were created with the schools’ kids in mind and made to be lightweight, easy to assemble, sturdy,

“We ordered around 350 desks and about 80-percent of the students at McKay received desks,” Shewell said. “We wanted to make it clear if you go to this school you get a free desk, and all the kids can enjoy their desks, they can share their desks, decorate their own desk and it’s exciting to see that almost everyone picked up one.”

Shewell said the remaining surplus of cardboard desks were donated to families experiencing homelessness and to other parent-teacher clubs in the area.

