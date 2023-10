The director of student advocacy at ScholarshipOwl outlined what parents and students need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For many future and current college students, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid — or FAFSA — plays an important role in making college affordable.

And this year, FAFSA is undergoing some major changes that could impact future generations of university students.

Jennifer Finetti, director of student advocacy at ScholarshipOwl, joined KOIN AM Extra to outline what parents and students need to know about the changes being made.