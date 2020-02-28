Parking concerns arise as Timbers home opener approaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers are ready to roll – but the parking situation outside Providence Park may not be.

We are just two days from the long MLS season’s official start. The Timbers kick it off in their season home opener at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon against Minnesota. The team was out in Beaverton for training on Thursday, trying to fine tune their game plan against a team they just faced eight days ago in preseason.

One of the top things to consider before heading to the game is how to get there. Dylan Rivera from the Portland Bureau of Transportation joined KOIN News AM Extra to discuss the concerns surrounding lack of parking near Providence Park.