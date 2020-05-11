Partial reopening of state parks relies on cooperation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some state parks began to reopen this past weekend with more set to follow suit later this week under strict guidelines.
To talk about how the process went, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Chris Havel joined Jenny Monday on AM Extra.
Full list of reopened state parks
Folks headed to the parks are encouraged to practice social distancing measures and wear masks when out in public spaces.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.