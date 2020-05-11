Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Partial reopening of state parks relies on cooperation

KOIN News AM Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some state parks began to reopen this past weekend with more set to follow suit later this week under strict guidelines.

To talk about how the process went, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department’s Chris Havel joined Jenny Monday on AM Extra.

Full list of reopened state parks

Folks headed to the parks are encouraged to practice social distancing measures and wear masks when out in public spaces. ​

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss