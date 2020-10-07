Patricia Reser Center for the Arts gets first steps inside building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It has been almost on year since construction began on the first performing arts center of its kind in the Portland metro area.
Just recently, the first steps were made into the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton.
The philanthropist herself joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about the building’s progress and explained why it is the first of its kind.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.