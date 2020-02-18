PBA: ‘Popularity metrics’ won’t solve homelessness crisis

President and CEO of the PBA, Andrew Hoan talks concerns with the proposed income tax

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Portland’s homelessness crisis continuing to grow, more voices are calling for policy changes to contain the problem.

One of the outspoken voices comes from the Portland Business Alliance. The organization has recently come out against a proposed a progressive regional income tax made by Metro.

The income tax would raise $250 million a year for ten years by placing a 1% tax on the incomes of individuals who make more than $125k annually and couples who make more than $250k annually.

President and CEO of the PBA, Andrew Hoan, joined Jenny and Emily to talk about the concerns with the measure.