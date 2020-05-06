PBOT creating extra space on the roads

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Roses will temporarily be the City of Detours, according to Portland’s Bureau of Transportation.
The agency’s John Brady joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about how PBBOT will be limiting driving on dozens of blocks to local access only. The move is a way to create more space for walkers and cyclists.
Continue reading: ‘Slow Streets’ plan to treat 100 miles of Portland roads
